Football programme fair hits Belfast

Enthusiasts in the ever expanding world of football programme and memorabilia collecting will be given another opportunity to attend a football fair in Northern Ireland.

The 2017 fair will again be held at Grosvenor House, 5 Glengall Street, Belfast on Saturday.

The doors are open from 10.00 am until 2.30 pm. Admission to the Fair will be £2.

This also includes a copy of A Guide to Football Programme Collecting in Northern Ireland. This book was produced by the members of the NIFPCC and is an excellent reference point for all collectors.

In addition to all the older programmes on sale, collectors will be able to purchase programmes from the current season (2016-17).

There will be a wide range of football collectables on display.

These include books, badges, autographed items, shirts and other football related memorabilia.