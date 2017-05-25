FOOTBALL: Rangers swoop for striker Trussell

Premiership Carrick Rangers have signed striker Chris Trussell from Ballyclare Comrades.

The frontman tormented opposition defences in a four-and-a-half year spell with the Dixon Park club, bagging 82 goals in 136 appearances.

"I'm delighted to be signing for Carrick Rangers for the upcoming season," he told Carrick's website.

"It's where I started as a player and I've always had an interest in returning.

"After four good seasons with Ballyclare, it was always going to be difficult to leave there, and I would like to thank every single person involved with that great club for being so good to me during my time there.

"However, the offer of Premiership football with my hometown club was too good to turn down and I look forward to a new challenge in my career."

Trussell, a schoolteacher, has also had stints with Bangor and Moyola Park, as well as Amateur League outfit Barn United.

His move to Taylor's Avenue sees him return to the club where he made his debut as a fresh-faced 16-year-old, before spending one-and-a-half seasons with the Rangers first team.

Speaking in 2014, Trussell said: “I grew up in the town and Carrick were my first club.

"I came up through the youth ranks and had a couple of seasons there in my younger days. Unfortunately it didn’t work out at that stage, mainly because of injury."

Earlier today, the Comrades tweeted: "All the best Chris, and thanks for everything."