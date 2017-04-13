FOOTBALL: Roy Carroll signs extension at Linfield

International goalkeeper, Roy Carroll has agreed a one-year contract extension with Linfield.

The 42-times capped Northern Ireland keeper joined the Blues last year.

Last night manager David Healy confirmed Carroll would be staying on for another season.

“I’m delighted to get this contract extension finalised now, as it leaves Roy free to be fully focused on his singleminded aim of helping the club achieve as much success as we possibly can in our crucial final five games of the current season,” said Healy.