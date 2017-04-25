Search

Football Rumour Mill: City target Alli | English clubs zero in on Celtic target Onyekuru | Wilshere off to China?

Dele Alli

Dele Alli

The latest football transfer rumours from the national newspapers.

Today's update features Dele Alli, Henry Onyekuru, Michael Keane, Jack Wilshere, Asmir Begovic, Nathan Ake and Daniel Sturridge.