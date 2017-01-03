Football rumour mill: Real Madrid planning move for Dele Alli?

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.

Real Madrid could come back to raid Tottenham again with the Daily Mirror reporting that the Spanish giants are planning a summer move for Dele Alli.

The Telegraph are reporting that Manchester United have turned down Everton's £19 million bid for Morgan Schneiderlin.

Christian Benteke will stay at Crystal Palace in the January transfer window as he will reject the advances of Chinese Super League club Beijing Guoan, according to the Daily Mail.

Arsenal could allow Mathieu Debuchy to leave this January after a row with Arsene Wenger, reports the Daily Mirror.

John Obi Mikel lengthy stay at Chelsea could be coming to an end as the Independant claim he has agreed a deal to join Valencia.