Football rumour mill: West Ham reject third bid for Payet

The latest gossip and rumours from the newspapers and online.
West Ham are remaining defiant in their bid to keep Dimitri Payet, having rejected a third offer from Marseille, according to Sky Sports.
The Evening Standard are reporting that Tottenham are considering a bid for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia.
Patrick Van Aanholt is close to joining Crystal Palace from Sunderland in a £12 million move, reports the Guardian.
Chelsea will not let Asmir Begovic join Bournemouth without signing a replacement first, according to the Telegraph.
The Sun reports that Middlesbrough are holding out for £12 million for Jordan Rhodes, with Sheffield Wednesday set to bid £8m.
