Football rumour mill: West Ham reject third bid for Payet

West Ham are remaining defiant in their bid to keep Dimitri Payet, having rejected a third offer from Marseille, according to Sky Sports.

The Evening Standard are reporting that Tottenham are considering a bid for Inter Milan defender Andrea Ranocchia.

Patrick Van Aanholt is close to joining Crystal Palace from Sunderland in a £12 million move, reports the Guardian.

Chelsea will not let Asmir Begovic join Bournemouth without signing a replacement first, according to the Telegraph.

The Sun reports that Middlesbrough are holding out for £12 million for Jordan Rhodes, with Sheffield Wednesday set to bid £8m.