FOOTBALL: Scotland denied win over England in crazy finish at Hampden

Captain Harry Kane earned England a point in stoppage time after a stunning late Leigh Griffiths double looked like giving Scotland a memorable victory at Hampden.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had given England the lead in the 70th minute after some poor Scotland defending, but Griffiths picked the perfect moment to break his international duck in his 13th cap.

England's Harry Kane (second left) celebrates scoring his side's late late equaliser against Scotland

The Celtic player curled 25-yard free-kicks into either corner of Joe Hart’s net within three minutes, the second in the final minute of the 90.

However, Kane netted from close range three minutes into time added on to seal a 2-2 draw and maintain England’s eight-year unbeaten run in qualifying matches as they stayed on course for a place in Russia.