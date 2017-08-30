FOOTBALL: Striker Robbie Hume re-joins Limavady United after just 21 DAYS

Just 21 days and two games after signing for Institute striker Robbie Hume has left the Drumahoe club.

The club hopping front man, who netted on his ’Stute debut against Lurgan Celtic early this month, has amazingly re-joined Limavady United - a side which he decided to leave just a few weeks ago.

Hume scored twice for the Roesiders in their Bet McClean League Cup win at Portstewart at the start of the month before deciding to join ’Stute. However, the ex-Derry City youngster, has now had a change of heart much to Paddy McLaughlin’s frustration.

“As far as I’m lead to believe, due to work commitments, he was finding it hard to committing himself to the training our boys are doing,” stated the Institute boss.

“That’s one thing our boys have been excellent at, their commitment to training and if Robbie is not able to make the sessions we are putting on, it was never going to work.

“It wouldn’t be fair to the rest of the boys who are working hard and then perhaps not playing every Saturday if we considered a player who was unable to commit to the sessions so we have decided that it wasn’t going to work and he should leave.”

McLaughlin conceded that while he felt it was strange that Hume was going back to United, he said he wasn’t completing shocked.

“You can be never surprised because that’s football,” he added, “He was in for two weeks, had a go at it and fair play to him, we thank him for his efforts but it just didn’t work out. It was his decision not mine, so we just cut our ties.

“We are going to try and sign a replacement but we are right down to the wire now so it’s going to be difficult, but you never know what might happen. You keep your options open.”

The Drumahoe club’s manager believes Hume’s departure isn’t the biggest problem the club has at the minute.

“Look, we lost our ground last week so any disruption will never be as bad as that,” he added.

“Anything that is thrown at us I’m sure we are big enough to take it on the chin. Yes, Robbie going is a slight bump on the road but that’s all it is. It’s just a minor obstruction but I know our boys will get over it.”

As for United boss Paul Owens, he was delighted Hume has re-joined to club.

“Obviously losing Robbie a few weeks back was a massive blow. He had just started a new job and felt he needed to be closer to home,” stated Owens.

“There was no fall-outs or anything and much like any other player that leaves the club we wish them well and always left the door open for him to return. When I heard over the weekend that Robbie wanted to return I’d no hesitations in bringing him back. Myself, the other players and staff are delighted to see him return.

“I have to thank Paddy at Institute for his understanding and the smooth transfer as I already know how difficult it is losing a player of Robbie’s quality.”