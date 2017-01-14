FOOTBALL: Suarez signs for league leaders

CRUSADERS have snapped up experienced Spanish striker, Mikel Suarez after the Bilbao native impressed during recent training sessions at Seaview.

The league leaders, who maintained their seven point advantage on the summit this afternoon after an impressive 3-0 win over Glentoran, officially unveiled their new Spanish acquisition tonight after the 30 year-old was named on the substitute’s bench at the Oval.

A club statement read: “Crusaders are pleased to officially announce our latest signing. Striker Mikel Suarez has joined in the January transfer window after impressing during training sessions and Stephen Baxter and his management team are pleased by what they saw.

“The tall 30 year old striker hails from Bibao in Spain but has played his football in the lower tiers in England most notably with Boston United and Bishops Stortford. He played in the Under 20’s game on Wednesday night and was an unused substitute in the Glentoran game at The Oval.

“We wish Mikel good luck as he joins the Club and we look forward to seeing him in the first team when called on.”