FOOTBALL: Suspended Rangers midfielder Joey Barton hopes he has an Old Firm future

Joey Barton has expressed his desire to stay at Rangers.

Barton had earlier cancelled a scheduled appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live but he answered questions at a gathering to publicise his book, No Nonsense, on the eve of its release.

The Times quoted Barton as saying he wanted to sample more Old Firm derbies as he spoke at the event organised by the newspaper.

The 34-year-old’s first Glasgow derby could prove to be his final game for Rangers after he was suspended for three weeks following a training-ground dispute in the wake of the team’s 5-1 defeat at Celtic Park.

Quoted on the @TimesSport Twitter account, Barton said: “Why Glasgow? I’m thinking that myself at this moment...”

But he added: “Hopefully I get the chance to play in a few more Old Firm matches. Football is massive in Glasgow.

“(Rangers) are an incredible football institution. There’s a huge and unique focus on the Old Firm.”

Barton added: “Will my (experience at Rangers) stand me in good stead for the rest of my life? Yes it will.”