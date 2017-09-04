FOOTBALL: Team is a credit to their country: Michael O’Neill

Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill hailed left-back Chris Brunt after Tuesday night’s 2-0 Group C World Cup qualifying win against the Czech Republic at the International Stadium at Windsor Park.

Jonny Evans had given the home side the lead in the 28th minute with a header but the Czechs had responded by dominating possession before Brunt hit an unstoppable free-kick that flew in to the visitors goal in the 41st minute

O’Neill says Brunt’s left foot is worth it’s weight in gold.

“I’m not sure if there is a better left foot in the English game. His delivery from set-pieces is phenomenal and Chris was a huge loss for us when he couldn’t go to the Euro Finals in France.

“He was such a loss because he has got that delivery, that threat out of your team.

“We missed him and I felt we missed it in games and he likes playing in that position and he has convinced himself that he is a left back.

“He has a great switch of play and when we are under pressure we need to play quickly from back to front and I don’t mean hoofing balls forward.

“You are playing back to front with real quality and we have strikers like Conor Washington, Josh Magennis and Kyle Lafferty up-front and they all want the ball early and there is no better person to deliver that pass than Chris Brunt.

“His delivery from set-balls is fantastic,” said O’Neill.

Last night’s victory means Northern Ireland have won their last five games without conceding goals.

And in their eight group games they have kept clean sheets and O’Neill says the support the players receive from the Windsor Park faithful lifts his side.

“The atmosphere in the stadium is a big part of it. Northern Ireland have turned out year on year, they have a big travelling support.

“They are well received and give a good account of themselves wherever they go.

“They are coming to watch a team they have a great pride in. The atmosphere is great and in the build-up to the games there is a buzz about the place and the players relish that.

“It is important because these are moments the players should cherish.

“The team is a credit to the country and there is a very close bound between the fans and the players - and long may it continue as it a bond that helps us.

“When you are a small country with a small group of players you need everything in your favour and it is something that we have to harness and use - because the fans are a big part of what we are,” added the Northern Ireland boss.