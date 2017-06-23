FOOTBALL: Ten man Cork City claim win over Derry City

Gearoid Morrissey’s stunning strike proved decisive as 10 man Cork City came from behind to maintain their unassailable 18 point lead at the top of the table.

The champions elect withstood arguably their toughest test of the season against a battling Derry City side to keep intact their unbeaten start to the campaign which incredibly stretches to 19 games.

But they were made to do it the hard way at Maginn Park against a Derry side who made a blistering start courtesy of Barry McNamee’s seventh goal of the season after 14 minutes.

However, two goals inside six first half minutes from Karl Sheppard and Gearoid Morrissey saw the Rebels bounce back.

And despite playing the final 23 minutes of the game with 10 men after Jimmy Keohane was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence,Cork held on to record yet another impressive win.

They can now go into Thursday night’s UEFA Europa League first round qualifier in Estonia against Levadia Tallinn in confident mood.

Derry City meanwhile, turn their attentions to a daunting trip to Danish outfit, Midtjylland off the back of two straight defeats but they can take much encouragement from this battling display.

McNamee found the back of the net when Rory Patterson - making his first appearance since March 31st - cushioned a neat header into the path of McNamee who raced towards goal before stepping inside Kevin O’Connor and blasting the ball into the net past McNulty.

That lead lasted just 13 minutes as Derry gifted Cork a way back into the game as Sheppard poked the ball past the out-rushing Doherty,

And the game was turned on its head on 36 minutes as Cork punished their hosts courtesy of a stunning 35 yard strike from the outside of Morrissey’s right boot, giving Doherty no chance.