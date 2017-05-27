FOOTBALL: Three and easy for Portstewart

Portstewart 3-0 Dollingstown

Portstewart secured NIFL Premier Intermediate football for next season, after deservedly seeing off Dollingstown, at Seahaven Drive.

Gary Taylor's side raced into a second minute late thanks to James Peden's penalty and in truth they never really looked back after that blistering start and out comfortable victors.

Yes the visitors had strong claims for penalty themselves just after the mid-way point of the first half, but in truth that was one of the only times they really threatened in the Portstewart penalty box.

The home side got off to the perfect start as they were gifted the lead broke after just two minutes from the penalty spot.

Striker Richard Vauls was upended inside the box by centre-back Aaron Moffett and Portstewart's skipper Peden calmly slotted home the resulting spot-kick.

Portstewart doubled their advantage on 17 minutes in bizarre fashion as Davy McClements' in-swinging corner was turned into his own net by goalkeeper Stephen Croft.

Dollingstown had strong claims for a penalty just before the half hour mark after Josh Norton was brought down inside the box by Peden, but referee Sean McGonigle waved away the protests, much to the frustration of the visitors.

On 40 minutes Croft was called into action, this time diving low to his left, he kept out Eoghan Quigg's stinging snapshot from the right hand edge of the box.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Dollingstown had a half chance but Jack Clarke headed wide after Scott Adams' left wing centre had picked him out the back post.

Portstewart went close to adding a third on 50 minutes but Sean Heneghan saw his 25 yard strike tipped around the post by Croft.

However from McClements' resulting left wing corner they did score, as an unmarked Luke Bradley made no mistake heading home from close range.

Neither side created much after Bradley's goal, as the home side took their foot off the gas and in the end eased to victory.

In the closing stages Dollingstown were reduced to ten men when right-back Jake Redpath for shown a second yellow card followed by a red, after a late challenge on Ryan Doherty.

Portstewart: Lukasz Bednarz; Lee Forgrave, Ryan McAllister, James Peden, Karl Steele, Luke Bradley, Davy McClements, Sean Heneghan, Eoghan Quigg, Richard Vauls, Ryan Doherty.

Dollingstown: Stephen Croft; Jake Redpath, Nathan McConnell, Scott Adams, Neil King, Aaron Moffett, Jack Clarke, Martin Hughes, Scott McCordick, Josh Norton (Gregg Harrison 51), Jason Rogers (Jake Keegan 53).

Referee: Mr Sean McGonigle