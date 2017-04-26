FOOTBALL: United's Pogba to miss Manchester derby

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Thursday's derby against City at the Etihad Stadium after sustaining a muscular injury in Sunday's win at Burnley.

Chris Smalling (knee) and Phil Jones (foot) are still not fit while Juan Mata (groin), Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcos Rojo (both knee) have longer-term problems.

Full-back Antonio Valencia returns after missing the last two matches.

Provisional squad: De Gea, Romero, Pereira, Valencia, Blind, Darmian, Shaw, Tuanzebe, Fosu-Mensah, Bailly, Mkhitaryan, Carrick, Herrera, Young, Lingard, Fellaini, Martial, Rooney, Rashford.