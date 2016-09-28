FOOTBALL: Warren Feeney is sacked by Newport County

Newport County have sacked manager Warren Feeney.

The Exiles have won only once in League Two this season - back in August - and are currently bottom of the table.

Feeney’s assistant Colin Todd has also left the club. Coaches Sean McCarthy and James Bittner will take caretaker charge for the clash with Stevenage on Saturday.

Feeney was appointed manager in January after previous boss John Sheridan left for Oldham Athletic.

Northern Ireland international Feeney initially joined the Exiles in October 2015 as Sheridan’s assistant following the sacking of Terry Butcher.

A club statement read: “Following a mixed start to the season the board of directors feel a change is necessary,

“We would like to thank Warren for his service since joining the club back in October and wish him all the best for his future career.”

The Exiles have revealed they hope to announce a successor to Feeney “as soon as possible.”

Feeney has paid the price for two defeats in the past four days, with County losing their basement battle with Cambridge on Saturday before being beaten 1-0 at Grimsby on Tuesday evening.

Ex-Linfield boss Feeney made clear on Saturday that he knew he was under pressure.

“I take full responsibility for everything,” Feeney told BBC Wales Sport.

“You can stand here and say this or say that, but the results don’t lie.”

Newport captain Scot Bennett expressed his disappointment.

“Absolutely gutted waking up to the news of the gaffer being sacked,” he wrote on social media.

“Top manager and top bloke and all I can do is wish him well for the future.”