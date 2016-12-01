Former Linfield man lands job with top Swedish side

Former Linfield striker Paul Munster is building a blossoming coaching career in Sweden.

The 34-year-old, who made 112 appearances for the Blues between between 2008 and 2011, has been appointed Under-19 coach at at Orebro SK who ply their trade in Sweden’s highest football league, Allsvenskan

Munster has moved up the divisions in Sweden since making the call to hang his boots up aged just 30.

In the summer of 2012 he was appointed Head Coach of Division Four side FC Assyriska. An impressive time there brought him to the attention of FC Syrianska, and he was appointed Head Coach of the Division Three side the following year.

Yet again he was singled out by a club from a higher division and in 2014 moved to Division One side BK Forward to take up the role of Assistant Coach.

He held that role until this week when he moved on to his former club Orebro, where he played in 2006.

“I’m delighted to have signed with my former team Orebro SK,” Paul posted on his official Twitter page.

We wish him well!