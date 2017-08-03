Search

Frank Lampard announced as new BT Sport pundit

Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard

The eternal debate of whether Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard can work together will spill into the commentary box next season - and the men themselves have jokingly stirred the pot.

The midfield pair won a combined 220 England caps but the question of whether their naturally attacking styles were suitable alongside each other was never far away and was often cited as a reason for the Three Lions' lack of success.

They will be back alongside each other as pundits next season, after BT Sport announced former Chelsea man Lampard would be joining a panel of experts - already featuring Gerrard - for the new season.

"Great signing for our team, wonder if we can work together because we couldn't play together could we?" Gerrard wrote tongue-in-cheek on his Instagram.

Jamie Carragher replied suggesting it would force Paul Scholes - another of BT Sport's pundits - into retirement, referencing his premature exit from the international scene amid debate over Gerrard and Lampard.

And Lampard rounded off the jovial exchange with: "Yeah let's not bring that question up again. Look forward to working with you @stevengerrard. Let's try not to talk over each other. You go I sit, I sit you go."