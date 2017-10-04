German defender Mats Hummels takes to Twitter to turn up the heat with GAWA

German defender Mats Hummels has taken to Twitter to turn up the heat with the Green and White Army ahead of Thursday's huge World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park.
The Bayern Munich centre-back tweeted a photo of him and young star Joshua Kimmich, with the message: "Look who is coming for you #gawa." But he was met with some heavyweight responses from ex-NI stalwart Stephen Craigan, skipper Steven Davis, boxer Carl Frampton and, of course, the Northern Ireland fans.
