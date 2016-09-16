Glenavon ready for tough derby test against Dungannon

Glenavon spent much of the summer chasing Dungannon Swifts’ Andrew Mitchell off the field - now the Lurgan Blues must find a way of stopping the in-form striker on the pitch.

Mitchell has bagged four goals in this season’s Danske Bank Premiership, extending the form in front of goal which made him a key transfer target for Glenavon.

However, Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton accepts the test from a road trip to Stangmore Park extends beyond the merits of Mitchell.

“It is no secret we are interested in Andy and it didn’t happen last summer but we will go back in January,” said Hamilton. “Irrespective of league form, games with Dungannon always have that edge and tend to be tough.

“A few seasons back we only won one game from the four times we played and it is never easy at a tight Stangmore pitch.

“The bottom line is that we must approach every game with the right focus and tempo.”

Three points divide the teams in the standings, with Glenavon aiming for a return to winning ways to increase that gap following a single reward from two fixtures across the past week.

The Swifts play host to the derby rivals aiming to get back on track after defeat to the defending champions, Crusaders, that put a stop to a five-match unbeaten run.