Glenavon sign former Under 21 international

Glenavon boss Gary Hamilton has made his first signing of the January transfer window.

Former Northern Ireland Under 21 international James Gray has joined the Mourneview Park club from Southport, who play in the National League, the fifth tier of English football.

New Glenavon forward James Gray in action for Northern Ireland U21s at Mourneview Park in 2013. Pic: Presseye

Gray, who was born in England, has represented Northern Ireland at under-16, under-17, under-19 and under-21 levels, as he is the son of ex-Northern Ireland striker Phil.

After playing his youth football at Middlesborough, the 5 foot 10 forward began his senior career at Darlington and has also played for Accrington Stanley and Wrexham amongst others

Paddy McCourt left the club last week after a short five month spell at Mourneview Park.