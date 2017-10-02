Glens target home comfort

Glentoran manager Gary Haveron is expecting the biggest test to date of his side’s early-season progress with the visit tonight of Crusaders.

An unbeaten home run at The Oval and positive start to the Danske Bank Premiership campaign has been rewarded with record attendance figures across the opening eight games.

However, Haveron accepts the ultimate measure comes from picking up points at the cost of established trophy-chasing clubs like the Crues.

“Crusaders have built over time and could probably field two sides that would rank in the top six of the Irish League,” said Haveron. “I am certainly happier with so many areas of this season compared to last but it is a group still building together.

“One way to move forward is to start getting wins against those top teams, it is about being clinical and making the most of any chances.”

The Sky Sports television cameras will be in Belfast to broadcast coverage of the game, with Glentoran out to extend an unbeaten run of results in front of the home support.

However, the Crues make the trip across the city with a two-point lead in the table and maximum return from the three road trips to date.

“We want to reach that same stage as Crusaders when it is a case of adding one or two quality players to a strong existing squad,” said Haveron. “When we joined the club it was a case of rebuilding so something like 10 or 11 came in and nine left.

“We have added hunger and energy, which allows us to get at teams more and attack.

“I think fans appreciate that this is a more exciting squad now and one putting in real effort.

“There is a tradition connected to Glentoran that calls for teams to not only win but play in a certain way.

“It is still early days but there are lots of positives from the season so far.

“However, we know there is still plenty of football to come and we just want to continue making progress.”