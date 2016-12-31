Glentoran getting shirty for Zakky Brennan

Glentoran are today wearing one-off red shirts to raise funds for Zakky Brennan.

The shirts are being worn during their Premiership clash against Dungannon Swifts and they have been sold off to supporters.

The draw for which supporter would get which shirt was done before the match in the Glentoran Superstore and fans can collect the shirts after the game.

“Thanks to Paul McLean of McLean Bookmakers, Paul Leeman of Zace Embroidery and Printing and to all the supporters who purchased the shirts,” said a club statement. “We really appreciate your support.

“Thanks also to Dungannon FC for their agreement to wear their blue home kit for the game today. We really appreciate your support.”

Four year-old Zakky Brennan was diagnosed with neuroblastoma days before his third birthday but on December 23, scans revealed that he is showing ‘no evidence of disease’.

“Next stage is now to do everything in our power to keep this monster away & thanks to all of you legends that’s exactly what we will do by going to America in the hope that it will do what’s is designed for,” said his parents on the Facebook page Zakky Brennan’s Journey.

Thanks to fundraising, the family are set to fly to America for cutting-edge trials in Michigan on Monday, aimed at preventing the cancer from returning.

You can donate to Zakky Brennan’s appeal by clicking here.