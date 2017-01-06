Glentoran snap up Sterling from Fleetwood Town

Glentoran have completed the signing of their former Academy player Tre Sterling.

The 17-year-old had been at The Oval since he was 11 before joining Fleetwood Town two years ago.

This is win-win for us. Tre is fresh, he’s been in full time training and is very close to first team level in the Irish League. Gary Haveron

He captained the Glens at all his age groups, represented Northern Ireland in the Victory Shield and at Under 17 and is a regular member of the current international Under 19 squad.

Sterling impressed his new employers at Fleetwood so much a professional deal was ready to be put on the table for him following his scholarship

But the Belfast man indicated he wished to return home. A number of local clubs were keen on signing Sterling, however he wanted to give Glentoran first refusal, much to the delight of boss Gary Haveron.

“As a club we need to be aware of any talented young player who returns to Northern Ireland and we need to make sure they know they’ll get their opportunity to be a success at Glentoran,” he told the Glentoran website.

“Tre was doing well at Fleetwood so we know we’ve got a player whose confidence is high and who has a lot to give.

“This is win-win for us. Tre is fresh, he’s been in full time training and is very close to first team level in the Irish League.

“Tre is tenacious and hard in the tackle but he’s also very composed and comfortable in possession and a real athlete with a great attitude.

“He’s a classy player who plays right back or centre back but can also play in centre midfield. He ticks a lot of boxes for us.”