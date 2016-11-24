Glentoran want your help for Belfast’s homeless community

Glentoran FC is once again stepping out to help Belfast’s homeless community this Christmas - and you can lend a hand.

For the third year, the club have launched their Christmas appeal to provide much-needed warm clothing, necessities, food and other gifts.

There will be collection points set up at all of the club’s upcoming home games at the Oval - including Saturday’s match against Ards.

But if you can’t get to a game, you can still help out. Donations can also be left into Milk Bar or the Glentoran Superstore during normal opening hours, which are 4.30pm to 8pm on Thursdays or from 10am to 5pm Saturdays (home match) or 10am to 12.30pm for an away match.

The list of items the club have requested are:

Thermal Underwear

Scarves and Hats

Gloves

Winter socks

Aerosol deodorants

Shower Gel

Toothpaste

Toothbrushes

Bars of soap

Face cloths

Non alcoholic mouthwash

Sanitary wear for females

Christmas Gift bags

Small boxes of chocolates.