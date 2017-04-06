Griezmann tired of links to Manchester move

Antoine Griezmann admits the continued speculation surrounding his future is becoming “quite tiring” as he stressed he sees himself remaining at Atletico Madrid next season.

The 26-year-old Frenchman has long been linked with a summer move to Manchester United, while Chelsea have also been suggested as potential suitors for a forward who has scored 24 times for club and country this term.

Such talk has persisted throughout the campaign and now the Frenchman is getting a little sick of being asked whether he will be an Atleti player beyond this season.

“It’s always the same question and I now don’t know what to say,” he said in quotes published on AS.com. “I find myself repeating myself and I certainly see myself here. I feel it’s an answer that I’ve given so many times now but that very question is quite tiring.”

United fans hoping for a sign that Griezmann would be keen on a move to Old Trafford would have been encouraged by the France international’s answer to why he wears the number seven jersey.

“My idol was David Beckham and he wore the number seven shirt at United,” he explained.

Meanwhile, United winger Jesse Lingard has signed a new and improved deal that will keep him at the club until at least 2021.

With the club since the age of seven, the 24 year-old established himself in the first-team under Louis van Gaal last season after several loan spells away from Old Trafford.

Lingard ended the campaign by netting the winner in the FA Cup final and this term scored at Wembley in United’s Community Shield and EFL Cup triumphs.

Lingard has now signed an agreement keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2021, with the option to extend for a further year.

“Manchester United has always been a big part of my life,” he said.

“I have been with the club since the age of seven and I feel great pride every time I pull the shirt on. To have scored in two cup finals for my boyhood club were immensely proud moments for me and my family.

“As a team, we have already won a major trophy this season and I look forward to helping us win many more under this great manager.

“I would like to say a special thank you to the fans for the great support they have always given me and the team.”

Lingard’s deal is reported to be worth £100,000-a-week and comes after blossoming late at Old Trafford, having been farmed out on loan to Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton and Derby.

He always looked likely to sign an extension at United and manager Jose Mourinho was delighted to see him put pen to paper.

“Jesse has good intelligence which, when combined with his energy and ability, makes for a player with a great future ahead of him,” said the boss.

“Jesse is a popular member of the squad and I am delighted he has signed a new contract.”