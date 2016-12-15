Grigg handed first start since October

Northern Ireland forward Will Grigg was back in from the cold at Wigan last night.

He couldn’t prevent a 2-0 defeat to Championship leaders Newcastle but was at least given his first start under new boss Warren Joyce.

That was perhaps because the Latics had drawn a blank in their previous two fixtures but Grigg couldn’t help them find the net on Wednesday evening.

A first-half goal from former Latics midfielder Mohamed Diame was added to by a strike from substitute Christian Atsu after the break as the Magpies displaced Brighton at the league summit.

It had been a similar scenario when Brighton won last Friday and, while Newcastle responded with a 4-0 success on that occasion, this was less spectacular against the lowest scorers in the division, whose 16-goal total is the same as Dwight Gayle’s own haul.

Nevertheless, it was a case of taking care of business for Benitez’s side at a venue where they have traditionally struggled, having lost on seven of their previous eight visits.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 26th-minute when Diame collected a return pass from Isaac Hayden, held off both Stephen Warnock and Craig Morgan on the edge of the box and rolled past Jaaskelainen.

Benitez introduced Atsu in the second half and his 78th-minute strike sealed the success. Gouffran centred from the left and though Diame was unable to make any contact with the cross, it came to Atsu, who had time to blast beyond Jaaskelainen.