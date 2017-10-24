How Michael O’Neill transformed Northern Ireland’s football fortunes

The heavens above the Parc Olympique Lyonnais open, unleashing a biblical hailstorm.

It’s the 57th minute of Northern Ireland’s Euro 2016 clash with Ukraine, and the Green and White Army are at a tournament for the first time in 30 years.

Steve Davis and Michael O'Neill.

The gods may have made peace with this nation of less than two million topping their qualifying group for the first time, but with Michael O’Neill’s side leading through Gareth McAuley’s header, it was clearly a step too far.

Hail stones poured on to the pitch, forcing referee Pavel Kralovec to put a halt to the game until it had passed.

The gods had spoken, with a sign that ‘Norn Iron’ were not meant to be winning, to be succeeding at this elite level.

But they had clearly underestimated this country, this team, and this manager.

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill

A 96th minute goal from Niall McGinn confirmed the win over a nation with a population around 26 times their size.

2-0. The proverbial middle finger to the doubters. One of the great moments of the tournament, the result put Northern Ireland on the brink of qualifying for the knockout stages.

On 28 December, 2011 the nation could not have been further from participating at a tournament. They had just finished fifth in qualifying for Euro 2012 and sat 88th in the Fifa rankings.

Michael O’Neill was chosen to achieve what five others hadn’t, since Billy Bingham led the country to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Kyle Lafferty and Michael O'Neill

Things did not start well for the former Northern Ireland internationalist. Heavy defeats to Norway and Netherlands. No goals scored, nine conceded.

Player and pupil

It was quite the contrast to O’Neill’s beginnings in the game. He was playing senior football in the Northern Ireland’s top tier while sitting his A-Levels at St Louis Grammar School in Ballymena, having debuted at the age of 15.

By 18 he had made his international debut, impressed for Coleraine in the UEFA Cup against Dundee United and signed for Newcastle United.

The nascent period at St James’ Park could perhaps be regarded as O’Neill’s high point before he entered quite a journeyman playing career.

O’Neill told journalist Graham Hunter in a fascinating interview, aptly named Michael O’Neill: The Player Whisperer, that he “underachieved as a player”.

He played for 13 clubs, from Hibernian to Portland Timbers to Ayr United, playing 31 times for his country, netting four goals.

“He had that boy wonder stage,” Michael Walker, author of Green Shoots - Irish Football Histories, tells i about O’Neill’s start at Newcastle.

Alongside Paul Gascoigne and Mirandinha, he scored goals and finished his first season in the north east as the top scorer. Without Gazza but with injuries, O’Neill was part of the team which were relegated the following season.

What followed was a seven-year spell in Scotland, which would prove fruitful in both his playing and eventual management career.

“Get into their hearts before you get into their heads.”

A grounding in Scotland

He came into contact with Jim McLean at Dundee United, who wanted to sign O’Neill following the club’s European meeting with Coleraine.

In Scottish football circles, McLean is still infamous.

He brought unprecedented success to Dundee United, in one of the great managerial tenures: going toe-to-toe with - and bettering - Celtic and Rangers, Sir Alex Ferguson and Barcelona.

While he was respected, players feared him.

This experience wasn’t pleasant for O’Neill, and he was ostracised towards the end of his time in Dundee as his contract neared its conclusion.

He believes his career would have been more successful if he was “better man-managed”, he told Hunter.

But it helped forge an understanding of such a crucial aspect of management, especially in 2017.

“O’Neill’s got that combination of tactical awareness but also human awareness,” says Walker.

“In part that might be because he perhaps didn’t experience it enough whenever he was a player.

“The environment is hugely important. The players aren’t of Premier League calibre like a lot of other international teams.

“They have to make up for that by being a united force on the pitch and for that to happen they have to be united off the pitch.

“He has gone out of his way to create that environment and make the players feel part of something.

“I don’t detect a massive ego there. He is very approachable and very likeable and you can see why he would be popular in a dressing room.

“It’s not all about him. It’s about a collective. He’s rooted in common sense and rooted in reality.”

It has taken time to create this special atmosphere and spirit.

O’Neill has scoured Scotland and the lower leagues in England for players, but in the main each squad is largely made up of the same individuals. The lack of options has helped shape the Northern Ireland team.

His first qualifying campaign as manager, for the 2014 World Cup, was, if not a disaster, then very disappointing.

One win from ten games, as the team finished fifth in a six-team group, one point above Luxembourg.

Working his way up

Instead of sacking O’Neill, the Irish Football Association gave him a new two-year-deal. With it, O’Neill was given both backing and time.

And time is what it took for him to get to this point.

On finishing his playing career with Ayr, O’Neill went to work with Ernst & Young as a financial consultant in Edinburgh where he lives, having worked to get qualifications.

But the football bug was only dormant for so long.

“He realised how much he missed the game,” Walker explains. “A Saturday out shopping with his Mrs when he just sort of thought ‘what am I doing here?’.”

He worked as assistant manager at Cowdenbeath, manager at Brechin City and then Shamrock Rovers, where his career took off.

The League of Ireland side’s first title win since 1994 was delivered, before he took the Hoops into the Europa League group stages - the first LOI club to reach such a stage.

Yet what he has achieved with Northern Ireland has trumped that ten-fold.

The time between qualifiers for the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship was used as a period of introspection, both on an analytical level and human level.

He analysed every aspect of the 2014 World Cup qualifying campaign, from fouls to suspensions, as well as set-pieces, pinpointing problem areas and realising the importance of consistency of selection for a country.

It was then about expressing that to his players, convincing them that qualification was achievable for an expanded tournament. Third place was the target.

He took on a piece of valuable advice from the captain of Europe’s 2014 Ryder Cup team, Paul McGinley: “Get into their hearts before you get into their heads.”

Man-managing

That was most evident in striker Kyle Lafferty, who O’Neill realised was a possible problem but an even better solution.

Despite barely playing club football throughout the campaign, he netted seven of his country’s 16 goals as the team did better than third, topping a competitive group ahead of Romania.

Following defeat against Poland at the Euros in their first finals match since losing 3-0 to Brazil in Guadalajara, they were at risk of being the first country out of the tournament if they lost to Ukraine.

O’Neill made five changes, including dropping Lafferty, to inject more energy into the side, while stopping the twin threats of Yevhen Konoplyanka and Andriy Yarmolenko.

They did just that, eventually qualifying for the knockout stages where they lost narrowly to Wales.

“Our team is our match-winner. Our work ethic is our match-winner. We don’t have an individual. Kyle scored the goals in qualification but it was our team which got us to France,” O’Neill told Walker in Green Shoots.

And it is that team, that work ethic, which has taken Northern Ireland to this point: 180 minutes of play-off football away from next year’s World Cup.

Finishing behind Germany in qualification - no team other than the Germans scored a goal at Windsor Park during qualification - they go into the play-off against Switzerland as underdogs.

A position they are both familiar and comfortable with.

And with Michael O’Neill in charge, there is every chance Northern Ireland will continue to prove the doubters, and the gods, wrong.

Northern Ireland’s World Cup 2018 play-off fixtures:

Northern Ireland v Switzerland, 9 November, 7.45pm

Switzerland v Northern Ireland, 12 November, 5pm

Originally published on our sister title, The i