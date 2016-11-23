Ibrahimovic to stay at United for a second season

Manchester United are to take up the option to extend Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s contract for a second season, manager Jose Mourinho has announced.

The 35-year-old Swedish forward moved to Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer after leaving Paris St Germain, and has scored eight goals in all competitions so far for the Premier League club.

United posted on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon: “Jose confirms #MUFC will take up the option to extend @Ibra_official’s contract for a second season, running until the end of 2017/18.”

Mourinho, speaking at his press conference to preview Thursday’s Europa League clash with Feyenoord, said: “Zlatan’s situation is simple. He has one year plus another year at the club.

“We are happy with him. We are going to execute the option of a second season.”

Ibrahimovic was suspended for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal having collected his fifth booking of the campaign - along with two goals - in a 3-1 victory at Swansea the previous weekend.

The former Inter Milan and Barcelona forward also appeared before the press on Wednesday, and confirmed his intention to remain with the Red Devils - “if it continues like this”.

“The second year goes automatic after one, so that is no work for me and no work for them,” he said. “It goes automatic after certain things.

“So, if it continues like this, yes.”