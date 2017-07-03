IN PICTURES: Linfield training in San Marino ahead of Champions League clash

Linfield have been training in San Marino ahead of tomorrow night's Champions League second-leg clash with La Fiorita.

Thanks to Jordan Stewart's late winner at Windsor, the Blues have a one-goal advantage going into tomorrow night's match.

David Healy with Linfield's coaching team in San Marino

David Healy's men arrived in San Marino on Sunday. They trained this morning and are expected to take part in another light training session this evening.

If they can get past La Fiorita, Linfield have the mouthwatering prospect in the second round qualifier.

New signing Jordan Stewart scored the only goal of the game in the first leg