INSTITUTE: Brown returns from suspension

Institute manager Kevin Deery is hoping the returning Gareth Brown can get his season up and running.

The striker has missed most of the early part of the season through injury and suspension, but Deery is delighted to have Brown for this weekend’s clash at Larne.

“Gareth has had a bit of a stop-start type of season because of his suspension and injuries, but we are hoping he’ll be ready to lead the line this week at Larne and give us a lift,” said Deery. “He has got a dynamic style and hopefully he can keep chipping in with goals as well, as he did last year.” Deery knows this weekend’s trip to Inver Park is going to be a difficult one for his team.

The home side sit just behind ‘Stute on goal difference, with the pair just two points behind leaders Dergview and Ballyclare Comrades. Deery believes if results go their way they could be top of table.

“We have been unbeaten since the first league game, which is very good,” he added.

“I think the two draws which we have pulled out over the last few weeks have been really testament to the players. We have to take confidence from those games as it was the ‘never say die’ attitude that worked.

“We’ll go to Larne knowing it will be a tough game, but they’ll know that they too have a tough game and if we can take our chances then we have a chance.”

The Drumahoe men will be without duo Darryl McDermott and Sean McCarron through suspension, while Aaron Harkin is struggling with a knee injury. However brothers, Stephen and Dean Curry, could be back in the squad.

“Harks would be a big boost for us if we can get get him fit, but he has a bit of problem with his knee and I think he’s going to have a scan on it in the coming weeks, so we’ll see how he goes,” he said.

“We are missing Darryl but I thought Stephen O’Donnell has done well in midfield in last couple of games and it might have to be a role he continues in.

“Dean is getting closer to full fitness and Stephen Curry comes back into the squad, after returning from a holiday.”

Deery was happy to see Jamie McIntyre and Alex Pomeroy back playing at the weekend, though he wants the big striker in particular and a few others to get their fitness levels up.

“Jamie looked a bit lively again and Alex did well when he too came on against Dergview, but he needs to get a fitter and I told him that,” said the Stute boss.

“There are a couple of players still not at the level I want them at yet and they need to get there as we will need everyone in the squad this season.”