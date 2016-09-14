INSTITUTE: Players want to do it for Niall Grace

Institute manager Kevin Deery admits training has been tough this week as the squad comes to terms with the news that Niall Grace will miss the rest of the season following an incident in the city centre last weekend.

The talented midfielder, who remains in a critical condition in the Royal Victoria Hospital hospital since being admitted on Sunday, is likely to be out of action for a number of months after suffering a serious head injury.

“We met up on Monday night and spoke about Niall and the boys now want to focus on trying to do well for him,” he said.

“We have extra motivation now for Niall, he’s a competitive young fella who wants to win things, so we have to try and keep it going now.

“Sometimes football doesn’t matter, but I’m sure Niall would want us to have a good victory come the weekend away to Knockbreda.

“Yes, it has been hard but hopefully we can get out onto the pitch and pick ourselves up a wee bit.

“Sometimes football gives you an out and gives you a wee rise and that’s what we’ll be aiming to do at training tomorrow night and at Knockbreda on Saturday.”