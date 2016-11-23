INTERMEDIATE: From striker to goalkeeper for Miskimmin

Irish League striker - manager - goalkeeper? Mark Miskimmin added another string to his bow on Saturday.

The former Glentoran, Coleraine, Glenavon (amongst others) forward is now joint-manager of Amateur League Division 1C side 18th Newtownabbey Old Boys.

They were taking on Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side Hanover on Saturday with Misky having to take his place between the sticks.

The 28 year-old is also the club’s leading scorer but he must have been wondering what he had let himself in for on Saturday when he was picking the ball out of the net inside the opening seconds; the Old Boys caught out by a long ball over the top.

Yet there was no further scoring until the 70th minute, with Hanover grabbing a third just before the close to complete a 3-0 win.

As stand in Miskimmin quipped, “I’m just glad it was a cup match and not the league. If we had our full team, I would have fancied our chances, as I didn’t think they were all that great – but at least we made a match of it.”

Next Saturday, it’s back to the league for Miskimmin’s men and a trip to Ballywooley Park to meet second placed Bryansburn Rangers.

18th Newtownabbey OB; M Miskimmin – Reid, Sellars, M Frew, McGrath – Bright, Caughey, Marshall, Williams (Elliott) – R Miskimmin, Weir.