INTERNATIONAL: Grigg could have started hints O’Neill

Forward Will Grigg will not be setting Northern Irelands World Cup qualifying campaign alight next month as he asked to be ommitted from Michael ONeills squad. Picture Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker.

Will Grigg could well have been in line for his first competitive start for Northern Ireland next month, had he been available.

