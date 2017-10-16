INTERNATIONAL: Northern Ireland seal Umbro silverware in Scotland

Northern Ireland’s junior international squad secured trophy success in Scotland at the Umbro Quadrangular International Cup.

The Glasgow-based tournament featured games against Scotland, Isle of Man and Rebublic of Ireland.

Harry McConkey’s squad finished with silverware thanks to a 2-1 victory over Republic of Ireland on the final day following a 4-0 defeat of Isle of Man and 2-2 draw against Scotland.

Warner Mullan and Ryan Campbell grabbed goals in the closing fixture to cap a memorable weekend for the panel.

Northern Ireland eased past Isle of Man with a 4-0 triumph at New Tinto Park in Glasgow.

Jordan Williamson pulled off two early saves to protect the clean sheet.

Ricky Thompson made his mark with a clinical header.

Thompson, Adam Gray and Dylan Wilson tested the Isle of Man - with number two for the junior internationals a fine reward.

Thompson delivered from the right and Gray collected then converted.

It was 3-0 on 51 minutes as Wilson’s powerful ball towards goal found a way past the Isle of Man goalkeeper.

Number four was scored after a fine run from Mark Kelly ended with a powerful drive.

Jordan Gibson and Craig Harris combined to place Isle of Man on the backfoot.

The final chance, however, arrived for the Isle of Man but the penalty kick was stopped by substitute goalkeeper Paul Wells.

“It was a great performance from the team,” said McConkey. “The hard work of the backroom staff and players was rewarded and that pleased me most.

“It will only cement our confidence in what we are doing.

“The seven changes gave a new energy and impetus.

“The creativity of Jordan Gibson, complemented by the protection provided by Craig Harris, gave us a fine platform to build attacks from.”

Campbell fired home a double to kick off the tournament with a 2-2 draw against host nation Scotland.

Scotland opened the scoring in five minutes but Northern Ireland responded with chances for Mullen and Campbell.

However, the next goal arrived for Scotland to start the second half in style.

Northern Ireland hit back by holding the upper hand for the closing stages.

Campbell made his mark with one measured finish before a long-range drive.

“The boys never gave up,” said McConkey. “Their desire and hunger were rewarded appropriately with a hard-fought point.”

NORTHERN IRELAND: Jordan Williamson (PSNI), Dale Montgomery (Loughgall), William Armstrong (Harland and Wolff Welders, captain), Scott McMillan (Harland and Wolff Welders), Dean Curry (Institute), Ryan Deans (Harland and Wolff Welders), Warner Mullen (Lurgan Celtic), Ryan Campbell (Dergview), Aaron Walsh (Maiden City), Stewart Nixon (Ballyclare Comrades), Stephen Curry (Institute), Dylan Wilson (PSNI), Jordan Gibson (Lurgan Celtic), Ricky Thompson (Dollingstown), Paul Wells (Limavady United), Ryan Morrow (Institute), Ryan Arthurs (Knockbreda), Adam Gray (Ballyclare), Mark Kelly (Ballyclare Comrades), Craig Harris (Harland and Wolff Welders).