IRISH CUP: All the kick-off times for Saturday’s fifth round matches

One of the biggest days of the Irish League calendar is almost upon us.
The fifth round of the Irish Cup takes place on Saturday with 32 teams aiming to get their names in the hat for the next round.
Four of the matches have early kick-off times and, whether you’re playing, managing or supporting, to make sure you turn up at the right time, here are all the games and the kick-off times.
KICK-OFF 1.30PM
H&W Welders v Lurgan Celtic
Knockbreda v Crewe United
PSNI v Lisburn Distillery
Richhill v Dollingstown
KICK-OFF 3PM
Annagh United v Tobermore United
Armagh City v Trojans
Ballyclare Comrades v Institute
Ballymena United v Cliftonville
Coleraine v Carrick Rangers
Dungannon Swifts v Dergview
Glenavon v Portstewart
Glentoran v Linfield
Larne v Portadown
Loughgall v Fivemiletown United
Warrenpoint Town v Ballinamallard United
Crusaders v Ards