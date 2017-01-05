IRISH CUP: All the kick-off times for Saturday’s fifth round matches

One of the biggest days of the Irish League calendar is almost upon us.

The fifth round of the Irish Cup takes place on Saturday with 32 teams aiming to get their names in the hat for the next round.

Four of the matches have early kick-off times and, whether you’re playing, managing or supporting, to make sure you turn up at the right time, here are all the games and the kick-off times.

KICK-OFF 1.30PM

H&W Welders v Lurgan Celtic

Knockbreda v Crewe United

PSNI v Lisburn Distillery

Richhill v Dollingstown

KICK-OFF 3PM

Annagh United v Tobermore United

Armagh City v Trojans

Ballyclare Comrades v Institute

Ballymena United v Cliftonville

Coleraine v Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts v Dergview

Glenavon v Portstewart

Glentoran v Linfield

Larne v Portadown

Loughgall v Fivemiletown United

Warrenpoint Town v Ballinamallard United

Crusaders v Ards