IRISH CUP: Blues through but Deery fumes at referee’s display

Linfield manager David Healy was pleased his side booked their place in the Irish Cup quarter-final, thanks to a hard fought win at Institute.

However supporters weren’t talking about Cameron Stewart and Andy Waterworth’s second half goals after the tie, everyone was discussion referee Ian McNabb’s performance.

The man in the middle played a big part in the out-come of the tie, as he made big decisions which went in favour of the Windsor Park men.

“It’s a big week and it was important that we got it off to a good start, by winning at Institute, so hopefully we can take that forward,” said Blues gaffer Healy.

“We have been in good form for a while now, so hopefully we can take that into the cup final on Tuesday.

“It was important we got through to the next round, that was the most important thing.

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, but we were professional and thankfully we got the job done.”

As for Stute boss Kevin Deery, he was furious by McNabb’s display, after the referee denied his side what looked a clear penalty in the first half and disallowed Mark Scoltock’s equaliser in the second half.

“Unfortunately our experience in the cup has been ruined by officiating,” fumed Deery.

“I certainly thought that there were two major decisions in the game which cost us an upset here.

“There was a stonewall penalty and then we scored a good goal and he sends Aaron Harkin off for contesting his decision. There were three mad decisions there.

“Jamie McIntyre doesn’t dive; I’ve watched him now for 80 games in charge of Stute and I’ve never seen the young fella dive. It’s a stonewall penalty as well. I don’t know how it wasn’t given, and to then book him was crazy.

“I try and be as honest as I can. It was a great delivery and great timing of the run by big Scolty, but the referee disallows the goal.”

Deery was also a frustrated by the fourth official Peter McGrath’s attitude.

“You come out and do your best in football to have good experiences and it wouldn’t have been a bad experience but for the fourth official; it was terrible some of the things he was saying to myself, Paddy (McLaughlin) and Kevin Doherty. Even on the other bench it was ‘Mr. Healy this and Mr. Wylie that’. It was embarrassing and it makes you wonder sometimes.”