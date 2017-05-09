IRISH CUP COMMENT: Linfield are all set for a David Healy dynasty

Well, I hope everybody enjoyed it while it lasted.

The recent history of the Irish League has been punctuated by spells of unwavering Linfield dominance. From 2004 to 2012, David Jeffrey’s Blues cruised to seven titles in nine seasons.

While one swallow maketh not a summer, the manner in which David Healy’s troops swept past the third best team in Northern Ireland on Saturday was somewhat ominous for the rest of the league.

Defence, midfield and attack, Linfield were head and shoulders ahead of Coleraine - and bear in mind this was a Bannsiders squad who recently went 17 games unbeaten, helping them to become the best of the rest outside the Blues and the Crues this season.

Mark Stafford, Stephen Lowry and Andy Waterworth proved the spine that set up this Irish Cup success, each as impressive as the other as they excelled in their own roles.

Around that, the likes of JimmyCallacher, Paul Smyth and Aaron Burns delivered periods of inspiration and together, they combined to form a Linfield machine that again proved it is churning into peak performance.

Crusaders, of course, shouldn’t be written off but if Linfield can perform consistently to the levels of Saturday’s first half - don’t forget to add in Robert Garrett, Jordan Stewart and Andrew Mitchell - there might not be anything anyone else can do.

The variation has been a novelty, but make no mistake about it, Linfield are back on their perch.