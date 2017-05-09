IRISH CUP COMMENT: Mulgrew is the main man for me

Jamie Mulgrew didn’t take the plaudits on Saturday as Linfield saw off Coleraine with apparent ease at the National Stadium at Windsor Park.

Rightly so hat-trick hero Andrew Waterworth made all the headlines and it was finishing of the finest quality from the centre-forward.

But Mulgrew - along with midfield partner Stephen Lowry - was like a Rolls-Royce as be purred around Windsor’s surface.

The skipper is the pass master and he kept the Blues ticking over as they claimed their third trophy of the season.

Mulgrew sets the tempo, he leads by example and there is no other player in the Irish League quite like him.

He plots and probes the opposition’s defence and his low centre of gravity makes him hard to shift off the ball.

He is the main man and along with Lowry they will lead David Healy’s Blues to more silverware.

And Healy - what about David Healy?

He has transformed the Blues and led them to the triple in only his second season at the club.

The League title, Irish Cup and County Antrim Shield were all won this season and Healy has just extended his contact at Linfield until 2020.

He has not always been flavour of the month with some sections of the Linfield faithful but he has everyone on board now after his side’s end to the season. The Blues were good on Saturday and they will only get better.

You have been warned.