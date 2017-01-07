IRISH CUP: Dungannon breeze past Championship side Dergview

Dungannon Swifts 3 Dergview 0

Dungannon eased past Championship side Dergview to book their place in the last 16 of the Irish Cup.

There were no shocks at Stangmore Park, with the Swifts leading 2-0 at the break through Jarlath O’Rourke and Cormac Burke.

Andrew Mitchell made it 3-0 shortly after the restart.

There was an element of fortune about O’Rourke’s opener in the 42nd minute.

A cross from Mitchell was blocked by the goalkeeper and, as a defender tried to clear, the ball ricocheted in off O’Rourke.

Then in first half stoppage time some clever footwork on the edge of the box from Burke created a chance, and he fired home.

Prior to that Dungannon had found it tough going.

Burke had a couple of attempts on target while Ally Teggart saw an effort deflected wide, but otherwise Dergview were well in it.

At the other end David Armstrong made a goal-line intervention to deny Kyle Friel-Curran just before the Swifts’ second.

Any doubts over the outcome were settled four minutes into the second half.

A goalkeeping error presented Mitchell with a chance, and he hooked the ball home from the tightest of angles.

DGN SWIFTS: Coleman, Lowe, Armstrong, Wilson, O’Rourke (Clucas, 68), Harpur, Glackin, Burke, McMahon (McElroy, 68), Teggart, Mitchell (Lavery, 55)

Subs not used: Addis, Hegarty

DERGVIEW: Mulcahy, Porter, Falconer, Wray, Buchanan, Sproule, Burns, Arkinson, Cashel (Wallace, 57), Friel Curran (Lecky, 57), Campbell

Subs not used: Robinson, Ballard, McManus

Referee: Peter McGrath (Belfast)