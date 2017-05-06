IRISH CUP FINAL: Coleraine manager Oran Kearney proud of his young guns before Windsor showdown

Oran Kearney is very proud of the fact his Coleraine team, which takes the field for today’s Irish Cup final, will be packed with local players.

The Bannsiders boss has assembled a very talented squad at The Showgrounds over the last couple of seasons, and the local pride in the team is evident for all to see.

The town is bedecked in blue and white flags and Kearney says the players are all aware of what it means to the area.

“We have the most local team of Coleraine boys in my time here,” he said.

“It generates even more interest because people know Lyndon Kane, James McLaughlin and they know the local lads.

“They work with them and see them in the local area. It means more to people when they have players from their hometown doing well.

“You only have to walk around Coleraine to see how it is being embraced by the public.

“Every shop front has a Coleraine badge and there’s great window displays. The whole town is blue and white.”