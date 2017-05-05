IRISH CUP FINAL: League win counts for nothing says Linfield boss

Linfield boss David Healy is adamant their recent 5-1 win over Coleraine will have no bearing on tomorrow’s final.

“It will have no bearing on the Cup final at all,” he said.

“It will be a different pitch, different conditions and different tensions I would imagine for both sets of players and supporters.

“Credit to Coleraine and the club as a whole. I have a lot of time for Oran and the job he has done here.

“Colin McKednry has given him the opportunity and more importantly the time to let him get one with it.

“You see some of these young players coming through he deserves the credit, as they have so many talented young players here.”

And David Jeffrey feels Saturday’s Iirsh Cup final will be be a tight affair.

The Ballymena United boss, who also managed Linfield, was sitting on the fence when asked who would win the showpiece event.

“It will be too close to call, but it will be a great day and a fantastic occasion.

“I have no doubt Oran will have his troops well up for it, they will be well organised, and going to Windsor Park will hold no fears for them.

“I’m sure the Coleraine players will remember with great fondness Marty Quinn’s cup win back in 2003.

“Linfield have done tremendously well, and what a run they have gone on.

“After securing their first major honour in a few years will the Linfield players have the desire to go on and add another?”

And Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill is expecting an exciting Cup Final.

“I’m looking forward to the final.

“Coleraine are capable of beating Linfield on their day and David Healy will know that better than anyone.

I’m expecting an exciting match and Oran Kearney has also done a fantastic job at Coleraine. The board there deserve a lot of credit because they stuck by him when results weren’t going the way they hoped.”