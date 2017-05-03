IRISH CUP FINAL: Tickets flying out for Windsor Park showdown between Linfield and Coleraine

It seems the Irish Cup Final between Linfield and Coleraine at the National Stadium at Windsor Park on Saturday could have the highest attendence in many years.

Last year’s final between Linfield and Glenavon saw upwards of 11ooo fans at the decider - but with a few days left to this year’s final - Linfield have already sold 7000 tickets, while Coleraine will have upwards of 4000 supporters going to the match.

And sources close to both clubs say that tickets are still flying out for the game and they expect to sell more before kick-off on Saturday.