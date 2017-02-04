IRISH CUP: Former Linfield forward shines as Point reach quarter-finals

Former Linfield and Glentoran forward Conor McMenamin put in a fine performance to help send Warrenpoint into the Irish Cup quarter-finals for the first time.

He netted his 14th goal of the season and was involved in almost everything Warrenpoint offered going forward during their 5-0 win over Crewe United.

He dropped deep to try and unpick the lock of the Crewe United defence and also showed his danger in front of goal when he bundled home the opener after former Distillery stopper Gerard McErlean had made a smart double save.

Stephen Murray netted his 22nd goal of the season for 2-0, a fine finish to capitalise on Philip Donnelly’s chipped through ball.

Donnelly was another eye-catcher for the Championship leaders. He went from creater to scorer when he lashed home a superbly-struck half-volley to make it 3-0 at the break.

It’s clear Warrenpoint have plenty of attacking options - including 17 year-olds Lorcan Forde and Liam McKenna, who both played well beyond their years.

McKenna was next on the score-sheet, finding the net with a superbly struck 20 yard drive after coming off the bench.

Another substitute Curtis Dempster bagged the final goal of the match, taking advantage of a swift Point breakaway to coolly convert.

That was after Crewe United had a rare foray forward. Conor McCarthy on this occasion saw a sweet volley deflected over the crossbar.

Pearce Devine put in a bustling display up front for the Mid-Ulster Intermediate A side but fired over when well placed and then saw a free-kick saved.

Crewe’s best ever Irish Cup campaign is at an end and so it’s back to Mid-Ulster action.

Warrenpoint, though, now have a record cup run of their own to think about.

WARRENPOINT: Maguire, King, Moan, McVeigh, Donnelly (Dempster 62), Forde, Lynch, McMenamin, Dane, Bagnall (McKenna 56), Murray.

Unused subs: Parr, Traynor, Reilly.

CREWE UNITED: McErlean, Dean, McCarthy, Finlay, Burns, O’Neill, Armstrong, McGuinness, Devine, Finn, McCracken.

Subs: McCleave, Loughlin, McKenna, McKee, Ottoway.