IRISH CUP: Linfield boss Healy knows there is still work to be done

Linfield boss David Healy knows that the next few weeks will determine what kind of season his Blues will have had this season.

On Saturday the Windsor Park outfit claimed their place in the final of the Irish Cup with a 1-0 win over Dungannon Swifts at Mourneview Park.

They will now host league leaders Crusaders at home in a must win game if they are to get their hands on the league title.

The Crues have a four point lead over Healy’s men - so a win for the Blues on Saturday would bring them to within a point of Stephen Baxter’s side - as the league campaign comes to an end.

The double is still on for the Blues but Healy is not getting carried away.

“It was important we won today because we would go into the game against Crusaders and it would be make or break.

“But we are through to the final and keeps the players hungry and everyone wants to be fit and want to be part of it.

“But I have stated for weeks now that Crusaders are huge favourites for the league.

“They are four points clear and they have not lost that many games, We need to beat them next week.

“If we lose - the league is over and if we draw - the league is over.

“So we need to win at Windsor because if you look at the stats from the last few years - they lose very few games after the split.

“We are up against it and they are huge favourites and we are huge underdogs.

“And it will take a almighty collapse from Crusaders to let us in.”

And Healy paid tribute to semi-final opponents Dungannon.

“There wasn’t much between the teams and we both had earned the right to be there.

“We knew that Dungann on were a capable side and we knew is was going to be a tough game and they have threats within their side.

“So I am delighted to be through to the final.

“They had a right go today and fairplay to them and Roy Carroll made a great save to keep us in it.

“And I can’s speak highly enough of Roy’s attitude and his professionalism around the dressing room.

“And when you speak to Roy after the game he said ‘it was a nice height for him,’ but I thought it was over him.

“He is 39 years old and he trains Monday, Tuesday and Thursday like a kid. He is a great influence on all the players.”

And Linfield midfielder Stephen Lowry - who scored the winner against Dungannon - says boss Healy is doing a great job at Windsor Park.

“He analyses ever game and there’s no detail missed.

“We do a lot of work on the training pitch, on set-pieces and so on. We’ve got the results to back up the manager’s hard work

“He has done a really good job so far and you’ve got to give him a lot of credit.

“But we have to go and finish the job off now.”