IRISH CUP: Linfield’s Mark Stafford is primed for Oval clash against Glentoran

Linfield Mark Stafford insists Saturday’s Tennent’s Irish Cup Big Two showdown with Glentoran at the Oval comes at an ideal time!

The Blues are still smarting from their midweek league defeat by Coleraine - a result that again leaves them trailing table topping Crusaders by seven points.

Ironically, that performance arrived just days after David Healy’s boys became the first team to defeat the champions at their Shore Road base for over a year.

But with a place in the sixth round of the Irish Cup up for grabs, Stafford believes the Blues have now something to prove.

“We were so disappointed with the midweek result - it was a hard one to take,” said the former Ballinamallard United man.

“Coleraine did a job on us, so credit to them.

“It was so frustrating, especially after the result at Seaview.

“We put so much into games over the Festive period, it was really tough to take.

“We started poorly against Coleraine and really never got going.

“But there is no points in dwelling on it . . . it’s gone.

“Our focus is now on this cup game, which should be a tasty affair. Big Two games always are.

“It’s important we get the midweek display out of our system.

“We will all be motivated for such a big game . . . we have something to prove.

“In saying that, we have something to prove in every game until such times that we start bringing trophies to Windsor Park.

“We are determined to win trophies for this club and the sooner we do that the better.

“This is a huge club and it craves success and that is the way it should be here.”

Linfield will be without the suspended Jimmy Callacher, who was dismissed against the Bannsiders in midweek and must sit out a one game ban, but skipper Jamie Mulgrew returns from suspension.