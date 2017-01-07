IRISH CUP: Two goal Gray helps Glenavon survive early scare

Glenavon survived an early scare to cruise through to the sixth round of the Irish Cup at Mourneview Park.

Two goals from new signing James Gray helped them on their way while Andy McGrory and Kris Lindsay were also on target during a 4-1 win over Portstewart.

Portstewart's Lukasz Bednarz makes a superb save. Photo Alan Weir/Pacemaker Press

The visitors had won 11 of their 15 games this season, scoring 34 in the process and showed just why their record is so formidable, taking an 11th minute lead.

Luke Bradley flicked in David McClements’ free-kick at the back post for his fourth goal of the season but, in truth, that lead never looked like lasting.

Keeper Lukasz Bednarz at least gave them a fighting chance with a string of saves, most notably from Joel Cooper.

However, they were eventually worn down on 26 when Kris Lindsay powered a header into the bottom corner.

Glenavon piled forward in search of the advantage and new signing James Gray provided it on 39.

He started the flowing move by finding Andy McGrory and when the winger found Greg Moorhouse, Gray was on hand to finish from the cross.

McGrory got himself on the score-sheet from the spot for 3-1 at the break but the winger missed his second spot-kick shortly after the restart.

New signing Gray showed him how it’s done to complete the scoring on 74 but, in truth, it could have been many more but for an inspired display from visiting keeper Bednarz.

He stopped not only McGrory’s second penalty but also a shot destined for the top corner from Cooper and plenty more besides.

GLENAVON: Tuffey, Neill (Kilmartin 61), Kelly, Canning, Lindsay, Marshall, Cooper, McGrory (O’Mahony 68), Moorhouse (Bates 75), Singleton, Gray.

Subs: Patton, Martyn.

PORTSTEWART: Bednarz, Forgrave, Stypolkowski (Condren 83), Steele, Neill, Bradley, McClements, Peden (Gault 85), Stewart (Turner 65), Quigg, Doherty.

Subs: Hanson, Rohdich.