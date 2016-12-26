IRISH LEAGUE: Andrew Mitchell hits late winner for Dungannon against Ballinamallard

DUNGANNON SWIFTS 3 BALLINAMALLARD UNITED 2

Andrew Mitchell struck the winner as Dungannon beat 10-man Ballinamallard.

His 88th minute goal settled a chaotic game at Stangmore Park.

The Mallards led after 27 minutes.

The home defence failed to deal with a long ball forward and, when it dropped to Jason McCartney, he chipped it over Stuart Addis.

Dungannon levelled in the second half when Mitchell scored from the spot after Jamie Glackin won a penalty.

Sub Paul McElroy then made it 2-1 after his header beat the goalkeeper a little too easily.

But, in a crazy finale, Ballinamallard made it 2-2 in the 86th minute.

James McKenna’s shot found the net after a free-kick from Ryan Mayse dropped into his path.

But Dungannon won it just moments later.

David Armstrong’s header back across goal was turned in by Mitchell at close range to make it 3-2.

The Mallards finished with 10 men after Liam McMenamin was shown a late red card.

DGN SWIFTS: Addis, Burns, Wilson, Armstrong, O’Rourke, Harpur, Glackin, Teggart (Lowe, 90), McMahon (Burke, 66), Lavery (McElroy, 60), Mitchell

Subs not used: Morgan, Fitzpatrick

BALLINAMALLARD: Crawford, McMenamin, Taheny, McCabe, McKenna, Mayse, McIlwaine, Elliott (Owens, 77), McCartney, McConnell, Lafferty (Cadden, 80)

Subs not used: McGrath, Feeney, Frempong

Referee: Shane Andrews (Comber)