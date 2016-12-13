IRISH LEAGUE: Ards appoint Colin Nixon as new boss

Ex-Glentoran defender Colin Nixon has been appointed as the new manager of Irish Premiership outfit Ards.

The club's board said it took into account Nixon's vast experience in the top flight and his knowledge for the Ards academy system as the opted to select him as Niall Currie's replacement.

Nixon, a UEFA A Licence badge holder, has been handed the role until the end of the season.

He is best known for his time at Glentoran for whom he made 793 appearances between 1995 and 2013. As a player he won four Irish League titles and enjoyed six Irish Cup successes.