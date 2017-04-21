IRISH LEAGUE: Ards boss Colin Nixon looks to finish on a high

Ards manager Colin Nixon wants his side to finish their league campaign on a high as they travel to take on Ballinamallard United in the Danske Bank Premiership on Friday night.

Nixon’s men will face the Mallards tonight before playing Glentoran in their last league encounter and after only losing one of their last eight games - the former Glentoran player - wants a strong finish to their campaign.

“We are in eighth place at the minute and we couild still catch Dungannon in seventh but they are in the driving seat as they have the better goal difference.

“They should win their last two matches - so all we can do it win both our remaining games and see what happens.

“I am pleased with the season we have had and we are out of the relegation area of the table but I want to build on what we have done this season and come back stronger next season.

“I am enjoying the experience of managing Ards and I am looking forward to the future.”

And Nixon knows that his side will not have an easy night against Ballinamallard United tonight.

“It is a tough place to go and even harder on a Friday night. The guys will finish work and then have to head down.

“It is a long drive but we are going down their to do a job and we are taking nothing for granted.

“I have been mixing and matching for the last few games and I am having a look at a few of the younger lads in the squad so they can show me what they have to offer. And it is nice to be in a position to do that at this stage of the season,” he added.