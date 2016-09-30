IRISH LEAGUE: Ards boss Currie urges his boys to bounce back

Niall Currie insists his team will be a 'different animal' when they face Carrick Rangers at the Bangor Fuels Arena on Saturday.

The nomadic County Down team were taken apart by Danske Premiership title challenge Linfield last weekend -- a defeat that left Currie deflated.

But he promises the Ards team that take on basement strugglers Rangers, will be up for the challenge. "We were well beaten by the Blues . . . no exuses. We were not at the races," said Currie. "But we've had a good chat about what went wrong, so we are all ready to put things right."

Currie is hoping to have Johnny Taylor, Kyle Cherry, Craig McMillan and Jamie Douglas on board for the visit of Carrick.

"They are all big players for us," added Currie. "The secret is to move on from last week's debacle. It's not about pointing the finger of blame, but it's about learning from what happened.

"In saying that, maybe I got things wrong at Windsor. I had one or two decisions to make . . . it was a case of round pegs in square holes. I think we''ll be a different animal against Carrick."